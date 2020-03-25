Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,480 ($45.78). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) target price (down from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,058.67 ($40.24).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 2,420.50 ($31.84) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,825.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,103.93.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). In the last three months, insiders purchased 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.