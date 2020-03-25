Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,027.14 ($39.82).

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price objective (down from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 116.50 ($1.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,512.50 ($33.05). The stock had a trading volume of 6,642,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,811.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,098.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

