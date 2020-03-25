Diageo’s (DGE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price objective (down from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,058.67 ($40.24).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,416.50 ($31.79) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,825.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders have bought a total of 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

