Diamond (DMD) Price Up 33.7% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Diamond has a total market cap of $619,536.35 and approximately $202.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002301 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,446,272 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

