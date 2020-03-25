Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $33,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $5,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.01 million and a PE ratio of -42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

