Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

