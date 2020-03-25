Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) is EcoR1 Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

EcoR1 Capital LLC decreased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,381 shares during the period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals comprises 7.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 5.30% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $79,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRNA traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 217,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $262,702.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,360 shares of company stock worth $1,900,101 over the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

