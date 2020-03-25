Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. First Analysis decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Digi International by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

