Digital Fantasy Sports Price Down 24% Over Last Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.04092050 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003459 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

