DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

