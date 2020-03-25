Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,450 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Digital Turbine worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 634,535 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 213,607 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine Inc has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.