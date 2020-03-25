Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $773,924.00

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $773,924.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185117 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

