DIMCOIN (DIM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $169.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $326,416.50 and approximately $169.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.02591499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

