Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PASS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.