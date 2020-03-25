Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

CHAU stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 405,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,872. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

