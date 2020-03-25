Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1496 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERY traded down $18.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. 157,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,500. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $379.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

