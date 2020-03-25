Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 437,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,928. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

