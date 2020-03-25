Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA SOXL traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. 4,331,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $331.00.

