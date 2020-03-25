Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TZA traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.