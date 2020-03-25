Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDC) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2623 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

RWDC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

