Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Discovery Communications worth $45,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 8,721,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,044. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.