Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 1,130,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,116. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

