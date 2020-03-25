Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.00

Media coverage about Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Discovery Inc Series B earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB remained flat at $$26.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.