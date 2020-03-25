Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Discovery Inc Series C earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Discovery Inc Series C’s analysis:

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

