Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

DISCK traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 3,474,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,618. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.