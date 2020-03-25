DISH Network (DISH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – DISH Network is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – DISH Network had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

