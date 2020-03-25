Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,075. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

