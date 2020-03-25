DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 22,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

