Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $77,119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $50,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 357,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 643.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $92.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,212 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,931. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

