Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama stock opened at C$37.87 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.94.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.60.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.