Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

DLMAF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

