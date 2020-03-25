Dollarcoin Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $3,608.87 and $13.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.03308749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00664073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

