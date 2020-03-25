Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Director Purchases $43,260.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00.

DFIN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 384,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,028. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 384,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,490,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

