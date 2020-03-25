Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE DOV traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 98,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,034. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,129.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dover by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2,590.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 292,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

