Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

