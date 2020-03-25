Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 194,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,656. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.