Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €48.14 ($55.98).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €79.00 ($91.86). 139,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €97.40 ($113.26). The firm has a market cap of $589.00 million and a PE ratio of 56.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

