DraftCoin Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $24,736.28 and approximately $32.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

