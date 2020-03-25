DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 400 ($5.26). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.38 ($4.92).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 282.16 ($3.71) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 273.50 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.88.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

