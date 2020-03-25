DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $227,346.12

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $227,346.12 and approximately $1,168.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018846 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013521 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005859 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

