Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Ducommun stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,907. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

