Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DNE stock traded down GBX 11.10 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 253 ($3.33). The company had a trading volume of 33,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 425.20 ($5.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 338.61.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

