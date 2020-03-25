Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,093.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

In other news, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

