Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 2,979,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,761. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

