Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $3.98 million and $119,255.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.04221066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003492 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,612,246 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.