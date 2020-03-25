Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Reaches $114,508.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00006085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market cap of $152,471.84 and $114,508.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004838 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00347128 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000977 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015341 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014100 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 848,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,556 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

