E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.51 ($12.22).

Shares of E.On stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) on Wednesday, reaching €8.86 ($10.30). The stock had a trading volume of 21,633,515 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.51. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

