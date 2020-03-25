E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.51 ($12.22).

EOAN stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.86 ($10.30). The stock had a trading volume of 21,633,515 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.51. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

