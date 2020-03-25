E.On’s (EOAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.51 ($12.22).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.86 ($10.30). 21,633,515 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.21 and a 200 day moving average of €9.51. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

