East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

